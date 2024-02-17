The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is said to have continued its operations in southern Gaza, including the Khan Yunis and Rafah area overnight on Saturday. Reports suggest casualties, but the Israeli military has not yet commented on the activity in the area during the past day.

Meanwhile, in an-Nassariya and Barta'a, near Jenin, in the West Bank, Israeli security services reportedly conducted further arrests and searched house overnight.

