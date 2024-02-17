U.S. preparing new arms shipment to Israel - report

The Unites States is making preparations to deliver bombs and other weapons to Israel to boost its military arsenal, The Wall Street Journal said on Saturday. The shipment is estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

"The proposed arms delivery includes roughly a thousand each of MK-82 bombs, KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munitions that add precision guidance to bombs, and FMU-139 bomb fuses," said the WSJ citing a U.S. official.

The planned weapons shipment comes during a critical moment in the Israel-Hamas war and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza. Israeli military is preparing to launch operation in the city of Rafah in the souther Strip, where over one million Palestinians are sheltering from fighting.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday once again warned against military action in Rafah, citing the ongoing negotiations and prospects of a hostage deal. When asked about his latest conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said: "I've made the case, and I feel very strongly about it, that there has to be a temporary ceasefire to get the hostages out, and that is underway. I’m still hopeful that can be done."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758589728004129164 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"In the meantime, I don’t anticipate, I’m hoping that the Israelis will not make any massive land invasion," added Biden. "It is my expectation that’s not going to happen."

He noted that among the remaining Hamas's hostages, there are dual nationals with the U.S. citizenship. "My hope and expectation is that we’ll get this hostage deal, we’ll bring the Americans home. The deal is being negotiated now, and we’re going to see where it takes us."

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Read more stories like this >>

• Netanyahu: Palestinian state recognition would 'reward terrorists' >>

• Egypt sets up area to possibly shelter Gazans - report >>

• Katz: Israel 'has no intention of expelling Palestinians out of Gaza' >>