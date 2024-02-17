Haniyeh blames Israel for lack of progress in hostage talks

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed Israel for a lack of progress on a hostage deal, the Palestinian jihadists said in a statement on Saturday.

Haniyeh, the Qatar-based political leader of the terror group, stated that Hamas "will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of the aggression, withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, and lifting of the unjust siege."

Israel is waging a war in Gaza, which erupted after Hamas launched a surprise attack into Israel on October 7, murdering some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 captive, in the bloodiest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

While 97 of the hostages were freed in a previous hostage deal, 134 still remain in Gaza, held by Hamas, other jihadist groups and by ordinary Gazans.

The talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt and featuring intensive shuttle diplomacy by U.S. officials, haven't appeared to bring the Jewish state and the Palestinian terrorist group any closer to a ceasefire agreement.

“In Cairo, Israel did not receive any new proposal from Hamas on the release of our captives,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday. “A change in Hamas’ positions will allow progress in the negotiations.”