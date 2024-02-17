Hamas suspends hostage deal talks and demands aid, Arab media reports

In a recent statement published on Telegram, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh pointed fingers at Israel for the lack of advancement in reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the terrorist group disclosed on Saturday.

Yet, Arab media later reported that Hamas suspended all negotiation and ceasefire talks due to a demand for aid.

Haniyeh emphasized Hamas's consistent efforts to engage positively with mediators to halt aggression against the Palestinian people, end the unjust siege, and facilitate aid delivery, shelter, and reconstruction efforts.

Despite Hamas's purported flexibility in negotiations, Haniyeh lamented Israel's perceived maneuvers and delays, which, he claimed, exacerbate the plight of the Palestinian population.

Notably, one of the sticking points in the negotiations revolves around the release of prisoners held by Hamas, with the organization highlighting its previous concession of releasing hostages in exchange for security prisoners held in Israel for terrorism offenses.

However, Haniyeh asserted that Hamas remains steadfast in its demands for a comprehensive ceasefire, including the cessation of aggression, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, lifting of the siege, provision of safe shelter for displaced individuals, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip, and commitment to reconstruction efforts.

The Hamas leader emphasized the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ensuring the release of older prisoners and those serving long sentences as part of any potential prisoner exchange agreement.