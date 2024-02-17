Netanyahu: Those who want us to desist from Rafah op are telling us to lose

Hamas drops its "delusional" demands, productive hostage talks could begin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, stressing Israel would not agree to the terror group's current demands.

"I insist that Hamas should abandon its delusional demands - and when it does, we will be able to move forward," Netanyahu said in a statement live on TV.

"Those who want us to desist from the Rafah operation," the leader said in an apparent reference to the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, "are telling us we should lose. We won't be dictated to."