Russia has extended invitations to various Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, for discussions on the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader issues in the Middle East.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced the initiative on Friday, highlighting Moscow's desire to engage with all major players in the region amid heightened tensions.

The invitation included a dozen Palestinian groups and is slated for "inter-Palestinian" talks scheduled to commence on February 29.

Bogdanov, serving as President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for the Middle East, emphasized the inclusivity of the invitation, stating, "We invited all Palestinian representatives — all political forces that have their positions in different countries, including Syria, Lebanon, and other countries in the region."

Among the invitees are Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, alongside representatives of Fatah and the broader Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The invitation comes at a critical juncture as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, drawing international attention and concern. Russia's proactive stance in convening discussions reflects its growing criticism of Israel and its Western allies, underscoring Moscow's efforts to assert its influence in the region.