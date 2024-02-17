Israeli President reveals anti-Semitic book by Hamas leader at Munich conference

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a significant revelation at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, unveiling a copy of the book titled "The End of the Jews," authored by Mahmoud al-Zahar, a prominent figure within Hamas and former foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority.

The book, discovered by Israeli soldiers operating in the El Furkan region of Gaza, purportedly justifies historical hatred of Jews.

In his address, Herzog condemned the book as emblematic of Hamas's deeply entrenched anti-Semitic ideology, which he asserted forms the basis for the organization's hostility toward Jews and its call for their destruction.

He highlighted the connection between this ideology and Hamas's involvement in heinous acts of terrorism, including the October 7 attack and other violent actions throughout the conflict.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758942104443572250 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"This book once again proves the anti-Semitic ideology of Hamas, which is the basis of hatred of Jews and a call for their destruction - a call which resulted in the monstrous terrorist attack of October 7 as well as the terrorist organization's murderous actions throughout the war," stated Herzog. He emphasized that combating this ideology is crucial for global security, as it fuels numerous terrorist organizations worldwide.

Israeli forces have reportedly uncovered anti-Semitic literature, including copies of Hitler's Mein Kampf, in the homes of Hamas members and sympathizers during ground operations in Gaza. Despite such findings, Hamas maintains its position that it harbors no animosity toward Jews, but solely opposes the state of Israel.