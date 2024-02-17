Egyptian president reiterates IDF operating in Rafah would be 'catastrophe' | LIVE UPDATES
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed ongoing events in Gaza with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, both of whom expressed concern over the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expanding its operations to the Rafah area, as was reiterated hours earlier by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Egyptian president reiterates position that IDF operating in Rafah would be 'catastrophe'
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke on the phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in part to discuss "the danger of a military escalation in Rafah due to its 'catastrophic' consequences."
Macron reportedly also said such an action could lead to a "humanitarian disaster."
The Egyptian foreign minister also expressed a great concern at the Munich Security Conference, saying the Israeli and allies were told "that the Rafah issue is a red line."