Ben Gvir calls for ban on PA residents at Temple Mount during Ramadan

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has ignited controversy with his call to prevent Palestinian residents of the West Bank from attending prayers at Jerusalem's Temple Mount during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins around March 10.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ben Gvir asserted, "We should not allow residents from the [Palestinian] Authority to enter Israel in any way during Ramadan. We cannot take chances and risks."

The minister's push to bar Palestinians from accessing the Temple Mount over Ramadan underscores his hardline stance towards Gaza and the broader Palestinian issue.

Alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Ben Gvir has advocated for a more aggressive approach, including the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, and has threatened to withdraw from the coalition if what he perceives as a "reckless" deal with Hamas is reached regarding the release of hostages.

Despite Ben Gvir's assertion, Israel typically permits Palestinians from the West Bank to visit the Temple Mount during Ramadan, with security protocols in place. The Israeli security establishment supports maintaining this policy for Palestinians over the age of 45.

Minhelet Har Habit

However, Ben Gvir is reportedly at odds with the police, advocating for stricter limitations on Arab Israeli citizens below the age of 70 from visiting the site. The police, in contrast, supports entry for Arab Israelis over 45.

The minister's stance has drawn criticism, with some expressing concern over potential provocations and escalating tensions. There are fears that Ben Gvir's actions could spark violence in Jerusalem and beyond, particularly amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Jamal Awad/Flash90

The Temple Mount, revered by both Jews and Muslims, has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Under the current status quo arrangement, non-Muslims are permitted to tour the site but are prohibited from praying there.

As Ramadan approaches, there is heightened apprehension about potential clashes and unrest, particularly in light of recent events and the ongoing tensions in the region. Efforts to mitigate tensions and maintain stability will be crucial in the weeks ahead.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene a meeting on Sunday to address the issue, as concerns grow over the potential for further escalation in Jerusalem and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.