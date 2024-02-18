Gaza ceasefire and hostage talks continue despite Hamas leadership disconnect - report

Hamas made unachievable demands for a hostage release and ceasefire negotiations in part due to persistent communication difficulties with leadership in the Gaza Strip, as well as internal doubts on the feasibility of an agreement if a consensus was reached, the Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

Israeli officials at both political and security levels pointed out the unlikelihood of such demands being accepted, which continued to not be significantly adjusted, and stressed the complexity of bringing about any agreement from Hamas, especially since Yahya Sinwar reportedly lost contact in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's strategy for recovering the hostages, during a press conference on Saturday evening, describing it as based on a two-pronged approach of “strong military pressure and very tough negotiating.”

"We have thereby freed 112 hostages up to now and this is how we will continue to act until we release all of them. The negotiations require a strong stand," the premier stated in his national address.

“Hamas's demands have been delusional and signify only one thing: The defeat of Israel,” Netanyahu explained.

“Clearly, we will not agree to them. But when Hamas drops these delusional demands we will be able to move forward,” the prime minister said, then turning to the hostages' families, “Not for a moment have we forgotten our obligation to return all of the hostages.”

Kobi Gideon/L.A.M

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official told Al-Jazeera of plans to suspend talks with Israel until humanitarian aid is delivered to the northern Gaza Strip. He added that it was "inadmissible" to continue negotiations "as long as the Palestinian people continue to suffer."