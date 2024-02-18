Qatari PM urges decoupling of hostage release from ceasefire talks

In a notable statement made at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Qatar’s prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, emphasized that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should not be contingent upon the release of hostages.

Al-Thani expressed concern over the conditionality of ceasefire negotiations, asserting, "This is the dilemma that we’ve been in and unfortunately that’s been misused by a lot of countries, that in order to get a ceasefire, it’s conditional to have the hostage deal. It shouldn’t be conditioned."

Qatar has played a pivotal role as a mediator between the conflicting parties. While Hamas seeks a cessation of hostilities to strengthen its position and potentially negotiate an end to the conflict, Israel has consistently maintained that it sees no justification for a truce unless it secures the release of hostages. Israel's stance remains firm that it will continue military operations until Hamas is dismantled.

Despite efforts involving Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and the United States, talks have not yielded a breakthrough agreement for a ceasefire. Al-Thani acknowledged the challenging nature of the discussions, describing them as "not really very promising" in recent days.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, also addressing the conference, appeared to rebuff Al-Thani's remarks, emphasizing the imperative of resolving the hostage issue. Herzog stressed, "If one wants to move on and find a horizon and end this dire situation... one has to resolve the issue of the hostages and bring them back home safely and as soon as possible."

Herzog disclosed a disturbing find by Israeli forces operating in Gaza: a book titled "The End of the Jews," authored by Mahmoud al-Zahar, a co-founder of Hamas. The book, according to Herzog, espouses antisemitic sentiments and praises Nazi atrocities, underscoring the grave nature of the conflict.

While efforts to secure their release continue, Hamas has threatened to halt hostage negotiations unless urgent aid is provided to alleviate dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's stance, categorically rejecting Hamas's demands and emphasizing the effectiveness of Israeli military pressure on the terrorist group. Netanyahu affirmed, "When Hamas gives up on those delusional demands, we can make progress," signaling Israel's commitment to maintaining pressure until its objectives are met.