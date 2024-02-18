Egyptian president reiterates position that IDF operating in Rafah would be 'catastrophe'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke on the phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss ongoing developments in Gaza, as well as combined efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage release.

The two leaders agreed cooperation was required to ensure "a stop to the bloodshed and alleviation of the current human suffering in the Gaza Strip," according to a statement released by the Egyptian Presidency.

A two-state solution, particularly establishing a Palestinian state which Macron said was not a “taboo” in a previous statement, was also discussed by the two presidents as a possible solution for regional stability and “real security.”

The Egyptian president spoke on "the danger of a military escalation in Rafah due to its 'catastrophic' consequences,” which Israeli leaders have said would be required to complete objectives of the war in Gaza.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

According to the statement, al-Sisi voiced “categorical rejection of the displacement of Palestinians to Egypt in any shape or form,” that Cairo has been worried would happen if the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expanded its operations to Rafah.

Also on Saturday night, the Egyptian foreign minister stated Cairo’s position at the Munich Security Conference, saying Israel and allies were told "that the Rafah issue is a red line. The displacement of residents is intolerable. Its consequences pose a great threat to Egypt's national security and strain our relations with Israel."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference on Saturday night, “Whoever wants to prevent us from operating in Rafah is telling us in effect to lose the war. I will not allow this."