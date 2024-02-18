Hostage families consider sending independent representative to Egypt talks

In a move highlighting growing frustration and a sense of urgency among families of hostages held in Gaza, Rotem Cooper, an advocate for the relatives of captives, revealed plans to potentially send their own representative to hostage talks in Cairo.

Cooper, who previously collaborated with fellow relatives in clandestine efforts to deliver medicine to captives in Gaza, disclosed the families' deliberation to Channel 12 news.

The initiative aims to bypass government channels and ensure that the plight of the hostages remains a priority in negotiations.

"We are considering a significant initiative to possibly send a family representative to Cairo, independently. If they are not accepted in Cairo, we will send them to another state," Cooper stated. His father, Amiram, 85, remains in captivity, while his mother, Nurit, was released after 17 days in Gaza.

Expressing concerns over the government's commitment to prioritizing the hostages' welfare, Cooper emphasized a perceived misalignment between official actions and the families' interests.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

"We see that the government, especially the one at its head, is hemming and hawing on the issue, seemingly due to political considerations," he remarked. "It worries us that political considerations are being put ahead of the hostages."

Cooper recounted efforts initiated on October 8 to send medicine into Gaza independently, highlighting the families' proactive stance amid perceived governmental hesitancy.

While several shipments were dispatched, recent discoveries by the IDF in Gazan hospitals seem to indicate the medicines never reached the hostages being held by Hamas.