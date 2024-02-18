Iran reportedly warns Hezbollah against war with Israel

Iran is apprehensive of an all-out war against Israel and U.S., having urged its proxies, including Hezbollah, to exercise relative restraint, according to a Washington Post report citing Middle East-based American officials.

It is understood the U.S. officials believe the announcement could have a real effect on the conduct and methods of Hezbollah, Houthis, Iraqi militias and assorted other Iranian proxies.

As things stand, Iran-supported militias in Iraq and Syria haven't targeted U.S. forces for some two weeks, a period of relative calm that represents the exception in the region's post-October 7 reality.

“Iran may have realized their interests are not served by allowing their proxies unrestricted ability to attack U.S. and coalition forces,” one U.S. official said, speaking to the Post on the condition of anonymity.

Another report credited Esmail Qaani, the head of Iran's elite Quds, with convincing armed groups aligned with Tehran to halt attacks on U.S. forces.

Iran's so-called "Axis of Resistance" is a regional alliance that includes Hamas ans the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad, Shi'ite militia groups in Iraq, the Houthis who control a large part of Yemen and assorted other jihadi groups.