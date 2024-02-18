Gallant: Khan Yunis battalion fell, Hamas on lookout for Sinwar’s successor

The Hamas battalion in the stronghold of Khan Yunis has been defeated by the IDF and no longer functions as military entity, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday. The decisive blow dealt to the force sent Hamas higher ups on the lookout for the eventual successor to the group's Gaza leader and terror mastermind Yahya Sinwar, said the official.

Sinwar, regarded as the architect of the October 7 massacre, is believed to have been incommunicado for the past two weeks.

"The deepening of the action in Khan Yunis continues to prove itself. There are 200 terrorists who surrendered at Nasser Hospital, dozens at Amal Hospital, these things deflate the fighting spirit," Gallant said.

"Terrorists armed to the teeth with RPGs, weapons and guns have chosen to lay down their arms at the moment of truth. This tells us something about their understanding of the power balance, that they realized their fate would be either surrender or death, there's no third option."