Praising IDF conduct, Netanyahu deplores 'lies' told about Gaza war

Addressing the Conference of Presidents’ annual meet in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a “total victory" against the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas.

He asserted that Israel "cannot leave a quarter of Hamas’s fighting battalions intact."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "is going through lengths that no other army has gone through in protecting civilians,” says Netanyahu, lambasting the “lies” told about the war.

“When we set out to do this, even our best friends said to us it can’t be done,” he said, apparently referring to the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden. “Our brave soldiers are in the tunnels demolishing the infrastructure of these killers."

“We will finish the job here with our brave soldiers," he said. “We will make sure the civilian population has corridors to safety".

Netanyahu blasted Brazil’s President Lula da Silva for comparing Israel to the Nazis, saying “he should be ashamed of himself."