IDF announces death of a soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 235
Staff Sergeant Simon Shlomov, a 20 year old Paratrooper from Kiryat Bialik, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip
i24NEWS
1 min read
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday morning the name of one fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 189.
Staff Sergeant Simon Shlomov, 20 years old, from Kiryat Bialik, was a fighter in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.
