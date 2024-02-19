The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday kicks off the week of hearings devoted to the legal consequences of Israel’s 56-year rule over the West Bank. More than 50 states are due to address the judges.

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki will take the stage first. Israel has sent its written observations but will not be addressing the United Nations' top court.

The list of participants, however, includes its closest ally - the United States - as well as China, Russia, South Africa and Egypt.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in the Six Day War in 1967. Israeli troop withdrew from Gaza in 2005. The hearing is a continuation of the Palestinian push for international legal institutions to examine Israel's policies.

