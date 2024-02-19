Israel to continue full-scale Gaza op for another 6-8 weeks - report

As Israel is preparing to extend its activities to Rafah, it intends to continue its full-scale operation in the Gaza Strip for another six-eight weeks, said Reuters citing four officials familiar with the strategy.

Israeli military chiefs are said to believe they can significantly damage Hamas' remaining capabilities in that period of time, "paving the way for a shift to a lower-intensity phase of targeted airstrikes and special forces operations."

"Rafah is the last bastion of Hamas control and there remain battalions in Rafah which Israel must dismantle to achieve its goals in this war," Avi Melamed, a former Israeli intelligence official and a negotiator in the first and second Palestinian intifadas told Reuters.

While the world leaders fear a humanitarian catastrophe in Rafah, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is planning operations in Gaza's southmost city, targeting Hamas fighters, command centres and tunnels, stressing the "extraordinary measures" taken to avoid civilian casualties.

"There were 24 regional battalions in Gaza – we have dismantled 18 of them. Now, Rafah is the next Hamas centre of gravity," he stated.

Meanwhile, in first acknowledgement of its significant losses, Hamas official based in Qatar told Reuters some 6,000 terrorists were killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, about half the 12,000 IDF claims to have killed. The source claimed the the terrorist group was prepared for a long war in Rafah.

"[Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s options are difficult and ours are too. He can occupy Gaza but Hamas is still standing and fighting. He hasn’t achieved his goals to kill the Hamas leadership or annihilate Hamas."

