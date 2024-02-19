Evidence of the Bibas family, residents of Nir Oz who were violently taken to the Gaza Strip on October 7, was found and will be released later on Monday, according to report in Channel 12 news.

Relatives of the Bibases said that they had viewed the video, in which "they can be seen arriving in Gaza alive. Hamas is solely responsible for the safety of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir."

Hamas earlier reported that the mother, Shiri (32), Ariel (4) and Kfir (1) had been killed, allegedly in an Israeli attack, while releasing a heartbroken video in response to their deaths by the father, Yarden (34).

Israeli authorities have said that they have not yet obtained any evidence that the family members had been killed, classifying the video released by Hamas as psychological warfare by the terrorist organization.

