The Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry of Israel have issued strong statements denouncing the ongoing hearings at the International Court of Justice regarding Israel's control over the West Bank.

Both offices firmly rejected the legitimacy of the proceedings, accusing the trial of being orchestrated to undermine Israel's right to defend itself from existential threats.

In response to the ICJ proceedings, the Prime Minister’s Office asserted, "The trial is an attempt to undermine Israel’s right to defend itself from existential threats."

The statement released condemned the trial as a platform for the Palestinian Authority to impose diplomatic outcomes 'without engaging in meaningful negotiations.'

IDF Spokesperson

Echoing these sentiments, the Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement slamming the Palestinian Authority's participation in the trial. The Ministry condemned the PA's claims as distorting reality and transforming the conflict into a one-sided legal spectacle devoid of substance. It accused the PA of hurling false accusations and failing to address critical events, such as the October 7 massacre, during the proceedings.

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

As the ICJ deliberates on Israel's control over the West Bank and the potential for an unconditional withdrawal of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the region, concerns arise regarding the impact on Israeli citizens' safety. Emphasizing the dangers, critics argue that advocating for withdrawal without negotiation 'further endangers Israeli citizens and endorses another massacre of Israeli citizens.'