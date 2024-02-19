IDF strikes Hezbollah munitions warehouses near Sidon in response to drone launch

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes targeting two munitions warehouses belonging to Hezbollah near the city of Sidon in Lebanon on Monday.

The attack was in retaliation for a drone launched towards Lower Galilee by Hezbollah earlier on Monday, with the IDF investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The IDF released footage of the airstrikes, which targeted Hezbollah's weapons depots in south Lebanon's Sidon. The strikes were conducted as a direct response to the drone attack on northern Israel earlier in the day. The IDF has launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the drone launch and the subsequent retaliation.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759610520532054039 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Additionally, IDF fighter jets targeted terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hezbollah in the Miss Al Jabal and Al Adaisa areas. According to the IDF Spokesperson the strikes are part of Israel's efforts to "thwart terrorist activities and protect its borders from threats emanating from Lebanon."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759633191986516231 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The drone attack earlier in the day saw a UAV launched by Hezbollah from Lebanese territory, striking an open area near Arbel in northern Israel. While no sirens were activated, the incident prompted swift action from the IDF to neutralize the threat posed by Hezbollah.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759617796512641176 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In recent hours, the IDF also conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah sites near Mays al-Jabal and Odaisseh, further demonstrating Israel's resolve to confront terrorist organizations operating in the region.