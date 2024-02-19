U.S. submits ceasefire proposal to UNSC in bid to halt IDF's plans for Rafah

The United States has proposed a rival draft of the United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body’s “support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable."

The proposal marks a departure from previous diplomatic approaches, yet echos sentiments conveyed by President Joe Biden in recent discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While the specifics of the resolution remain under review, its introduction signals a significant shift in US policy towards the Israel-Hamas conflict. Primarily, it raises concerns about the potential humanitarian repercussions of a major ground offensive into Rafah, warning of further harm to civilians and their displacement.

The resolution says such a move “would have serious implications for regional peace and security, and therefore underscores that such a major ground offensive should not proceed under current circumstances.”

It was not immediately clear when or if the draft resolution would be put to a vote in the 15-member council.

The U.S. put forward the text after Algeria on Saturday requested the council vote on Tuesday on its draft resolution, which would demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield quickly signaled that it would be vetoed.

Washington traditionally shields its ally Israel from U.N. action and has already twice vetoed council resolutions since Oct. 7. But it has also abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt resolutions that aimed to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza and called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting.