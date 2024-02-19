The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of raping Palestinian women and girls in detention, sparking a contentious dispute as Israel vehemently denies the claims.

In a report by Sky News, the UN Human Rights Office a few reports of Israeli officers allegedly sexually assaulting Palestinian women and girls while in detention.

Allegations include strip searches conducted by male soldiers and alleged instances of sexual violence against detainees.

“We are particularly disturbed by reports that Palestinian women and girls in detention have been subjected to several forms of sexual assault,” accused the UN agency, affirming that “they had been stripped naked and searched by male soldiers.” “At least two Palestinian detainees were raped, while others were threatened with rape and sexual violence,” the agency said, adding that “photos of detention in humiliating circumstances were taken by the IDF and uploaded on the Internet".

FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Israel swiftly rejected the accusations, denouncing them as "scandalous and unfounded." The Israeli Mission to the United Nations condemned the allegations as driven by "hatred of Israel," pointing to the recent legitimization of the October 7 massacre by Francesca Albanese, a UN expert. The Mission further criticized the UN experts for their silence on crimes of sexual violence committed by Hamas, alleging a bias against Israel.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP

Emphasizing its commitment to international law, Israel asserted its willingness to investigate any concrete allegations of misconduct by its soldiers, provided they are supported by evidence. The Israeli government reiterated its stance that these accusations are baseless and reiterated its commitment to upholding human rights standards.