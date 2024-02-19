All of Israel within range of rockets, Hezbollah lawmaker threatens

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Al Jazeera on Monday that "every point in the Israeli entity is within range of the resistance’s missiles."

“The resistance has prepared all scenarios and is ready for the worst possibilities," he boasted, referring to the axis of "resistance" against Israel. Israel's "military objectives fell in Palestine and Lebanon because of the resistance’s solidity, and the enemy is not in a position to dictate conditions."

Downplaying Israel almost completely taking over the Gaza Strip since October 7, Fadlallah said Israel "seeks to exert military pressure to reassure its settlers," referring to all Israelis.

Fadlallah depicted the war between Israel and Hamas as the "mother front," with four other fronts working in support of the Palestinian cause: Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and the Red Sea.

Over the months following the October 7, Israel has come under fire from Iranian proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the so-called "Islamic Resistance" in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen.

"The goal is to stop the aggression against Gaza," Fadlallah explained, "and this is a decision in Washington’s hands, no matter what is said otherwise."

"We consider the American administration a partner in all the massacres in Gaza because it is capable of stopping them."

Responding to the Israeli strike earlier Monday on the outskirts of Sidon, Lebanon, he said it would "not translate to a change in policy" by Hezbollah.

