IDF announces death of a soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 236

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning the name of one fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 236.

Staff Sergeant Maoz Morell, 22 years old, from Talmon, was a fighter in a paratrooper patrol, and died of wounds sustained in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip on February 15.

The IDF announced the day prior the death of another paratrooper. Staff Sergeant Simon Shlomov, 20 years old, from Kiryat Bialik, was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip. He was a new immigrant and lone soldier from Kazakhstan.

IDF Spokesperson

