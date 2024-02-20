IDF reports intense raids in western Khan Yunis | LIVE UPDATES

Amid fears over humanitarian consequences of Rafah op, Biden's top MidEast advisor Brett McGurk is expected in Egypt and Israel this week

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Video poster
Live

Amid efforts to secure the release of Hamas's hostages and fears over the humanitarian impact the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operation in Rafah would bring, the United States President Biden's top Middle East advisor Brett McGurk will pay a visit to Egypt's Cairo as early as Wednesday to meet with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, said Axios.

He is said to then head to Israel on Thursday where he is expected to have a meeting with for talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other Israeli officials.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Israel fears Hamas chief Sinwar may have escaped to Egypt with hostages - Arab report

READ MORE HERE

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
FILE - Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Hamas October 7 plans included 'elite' squad attacking a prison - report

READ MORE HERE

Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian terrorists head towards the border fence with Israel from Khan Younes, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023.Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

IDF reports ongoing operations in northern, central and southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) report intense operations in western Khan Yunis, killing dozens of terrorists over the past day. Israeli troops directed aircraft that killed several terrorists, while others were killed by tank and sniper fire.

On one occasion, the IDF soldiers identified terrorists armed with an RPG missile and an AK-47 and killed them at close-range fighting. 

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, February 20.IDF Spokesperson

The IAF directed by the IDF troops struck a Hamas weapons storage facility in Khan Yunis. Secondary explosions were identified at the site, indicating large quantities of weapons stored at the site. 

Troops also report ongoing raids in the central Strip with an unspecified number of terrorists killed over the past day.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, February 20.IDF Spokesperson

Staff Sergeant Maoz Morell, a 22 year old Paratrooper from Talmon, dies from wounds sustained in battle in the southern Gaza Strip

READ MORE HERE

IDF Spokesperson
IDF Staff sergeant Maoz MorellIDF Spokesperson
This article received 0 comments