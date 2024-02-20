IDF reports intense raids in western Khan Yunis | LIVE UPDATES
Amid fears over humanitarian consequences of Rafah op, Biden's top MidEast advisor Brett McGurk is expected in Egypt and Israel this week
Amid efforts to secure the release of Hamas's hostages and fears over the humanitarian impact the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operation in Rafah would bring, the United States President Biden's top Middle East advisor Brett McGurk will pay a visit to Egypt's Cairo as early as Wednesday to meet with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, said Axios.
He is said to then head to Israel on Thursday where he is expected to have a meeting with for talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other Israeli officials.
IDF reports ongoing operations in northern, central and southern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) report intense operations in western Khan Yunis, killing dozens of terrorists over the past day. Israeli troops directed aircraft that killed several terrorists, while others were killed by tank and sniper fire.
On one occasion, the IDF soldiers identified terrorists armed with an RPG missile and an AK-47 and killed them at close-range fighting.
The IAF directed by the IDF troops struck a Hamas weapons storage facility in Khan Yunis. Secondary explosions were identified at the site, indicating large quantities of weapons stored at the site.
Troops also report ongoing raids in the central Strip with an unspecified number of terrorists killed over the past day.
Staff Sergeant Maoz Morell, a 22 year old Paratrooper from Talmon, dies from wounds sustained in battle in the southern Gaza Strip