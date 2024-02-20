Amid efforts to secure the release of Hamas's hostages and fears over the humanitarian impact the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operation in Rafah would bring, the United States President Biden's top Middle East advisor Brett McGurk will pay a visit to Egypt's Cairo as early as Wednesday to meet with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, said Axios.

He is said to then head to Israel on Thursday where he is expected to have a meeting with for talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other Israeli officials.

