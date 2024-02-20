Hamas chief Haniyeh lands in Cairo with delegation for negotiations

Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh is anticipated to arrive in Cairo on Tuesday for negotiations summit regarding a ceasefire and hostage deal with Israel, reported the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news outlet.

Hamas later officially confirmed in a statement that Haniyeh landed in Cairo at the head of a delegation, "to discuss with the Egyptian officials efforts to stop the aggression in Gaza."

The Qatar-based politburo chairman of the terrorist organization, Haniyeh, on Saturday blamed Israel for a lack of progress on a hostage deal, a sentiment reiterated by other senior Hamas officials.

Hamas "will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of the aggression, withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, and lifting of the unjust siege," Haniyeh reiterated the terror group's demands, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called "delusional."

Another senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, told Iran's state-owned PressTV that the operations like the October 7 attack were the only "real guarantee" for a deal.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a factor delaying a ceasefire and hostage deal was a disconnect in the Hamas leadership, particularly Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.