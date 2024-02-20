IDF chief announces Oct.7 investigation on every level

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, on Tuesday issued a statement addressing military commanders, particularly about investigations into October 7 that has been of interest to everyone in the country.

Namely, Halevi announced the start of the IDF's investigation into the mistakes leading up to the October 7 infiltration from Gaza, as well as the military's actions during and after the Hamas-led attack, "despite the fact that we are still at war."

"It is our duty to investigate the October 7 events in order to learn [from the mistakes]. This is a necessity and not a privilege," he stated.

"Only then will we be able to understand in what way we could have acted and in what way we will act in the future to better protect the citizens of Israel," the top general explained.

IDF Spokesperson

Halevi vowed investigations in every unit and on every level of the military command, saying "At this stage, the IDF will investigate the opening events [of the October 7 attack], but every unit on a break from fighting is obligated to investigate the events that followed as well."

The IDF chief emphasized his trust in the military's capacity to conduct a proper and thorough investigation. Helevi instructed the commanders to first collect evidence and then draw conclusions that would formulate the lessons learned.