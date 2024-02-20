EXCLUSIVE: IDF targets bank in Khan Yunis, seizing over $250 million from Hamas

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an operation at a central bank in Gaza, finding over a billion shekels ($250 million), a security source told i24NEWS.

The operation targeted Hamas funds at the bank in Khan Yunis, conducted over the last 48 hours, and seizing what was found in 12 safes that were broken into.

Just one month into the war, back in November, the IDF officially announced the seizure of over $1 million in various currencies that were found in Hamas strongholds.

The IDF at the time stated that the The Loot Removal Unit of the Technology and Logistics Division had confiscated the money from homes of wanted persons and locations where Hamas was active, this latest operation would be a more targeted operation in the war on the terrorist organization.

International operations had also been carried by the United States and others, including the use of sanctions, such as the “Coordinated Action Against Hamas Leaders and Financiers,” announced on November 14.

The European Union added Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, as a designated terrorist and froze his assets. While the IDF found Iranian envelopes stuffed with cash bearing the terror leader's name.

According to Colonel Olivier Rafowicz, an IDF spokesman, hundreds of millions of dollars have been stolen for years by Hamas from the International community, money that was aimed to help developing infrastructures and civilian aid.