UK's Prince William calls for 'end to fighting' in Gaza and release of hostages

The UK’s Prince William released a statement on Tuesday, following an announcement on his plans to make official visits to "hear more about the human impact" of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, an announcement was made on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales, stating the British Crown Prince intended to hear from aid workers and different communities about the conflict, as well as a global rise in antisemitism.

“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed," the statement was posted on the X account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, on behalf of the Prince William.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible. There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released,” the statement continued.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home,” the prince wrote.

“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that," Prince William concluded.

In a follow-up tweet, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote "Today marks the first of two visits over the next few weeks to hear more about the human impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East."

"Beginning this afternoon, to hear about those supporting the humanitarian response," the tweet added. It was earlier reported that Prince William would hear first-hand accounts from aid workers, and at a later date hear from young “advocates against hatred and antisemitism."