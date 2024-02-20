United Nations halts north Gaza aid deliveries amid violence

The United Nations' food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), has announced a halt in aid deliveries to north Gaza following incidents of gunfire and looting targeting its convoys.

The suspension comes after WFP teams encountered scenes of chaos and violence during recent attempts to distribute aid in the region.

Describing the situation as unprecedented, the agency has expressed grave concerns about the safety of its staff and the people they aim to assist.

"Our decision to pause deliveries to the north has not been taken lightly. The safety and security to deliver critical food aid – and for the people receiving it – must be ensured," stated the WFP in response to the troubling events.

The WFP resumed its aid deliveries on Sunday after a three-week suspension, only to confront scenes of desperation and disorder.

COGAT Spokesperson's Office

Convoys were besieged by hungry crowds, forcing aid workers to fend off attempts by individuals to board the trucks. Moreover, incidents of gunfire were reported as the convoys entered Gaza City, further exacerbating the precarious situation.

The following day witnessed a continuation of the chaos, with another convoy facing violence and disorder attributed to the collapse of civil order in the area.

The WFP has emphasized the urgency of restoring safe conditions for aid distribution, stressing that the well-being of both its personnel and the vulnerable populations they serve must be prioritized.