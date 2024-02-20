Report warns of continuing public health crisis in Gaza even if war ends

A new report from independent researchers in the U.S. and Britain has highlighted the dire public health crisis unfolding in Gaza, warning that even if the current conflict were to end today, thousands more lives could still be lost in the coming months.

According to the report, conducted by academics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health, an estimated 8,000 additional deaths could occur in Gaza over the next six months due to the devastating impact of the Israel-Hamas war on the region's health infrastructure and population.

The situation in Gaza's hospitals has been described as dire, with many facilities overwhelmed and struggling to cope with the influx of casualties. More than 85 percent of the Strip's 2.3 million inhabitants have been left homeless as a result of the conflict, leading to overcrowded shelters and a rise in cases of diseases such as diarrhea and malnutrition.

The report highlights the projected excess deaths that may occur in Gaza over the next six months, with traumatic injuries expected to account for the majority of fatalities if the fighting continues or escalates.

However, deaths from malnutrition, infectious diseases like cholera, and a lack of access to essential healthcare services for conditions such as diabetes are also expected to contribute to the death toll.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

In a worst-case scenario, where the conflict intensifies and significant disease outbreaks occur, the report estimates that approximately 85,570 people could die by early August, with the vast majority of these deaths (68,650) attributed to traumatic injuries.

Even in the event of a ceasefire, the report warns that the public health crisis in Gaza will persist, with an estimated 11,580 additional deaths projected over the same period.

(AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

This includes approximately 3,250 deaths due to long-term complications from trauma injuries and 8,330 deaths from other causes, exacerbated by the challenges of rebuilding the region's sanitation and healthcare systems.