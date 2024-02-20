U.S. vetoes UN ceasefire resolution for third time in Israel-Hamas war

The United States on Tuesday vetoed a draft resolution proposed by Algeria at the United Nations Security Council, aimed at establishing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

This marks the third such veto by the US since the begining of the war on October 7.

The draft resolution, which called for an urgent cessation of hostilities, received significant support from council members, with 13 nations voting in favor. However, Britain opted to abstain from the vote, and the U.S. exercised its veto power, preventing the resolution from passing.

Algeria's UN Ambassador, Amar Bendjama, emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting that a vote in favor of the resolution was an affirmation of Palestinians' right to life. He highlighted the dire consequences of failing to act, warning against the perpetuation of violence and collective punishment against Palestinians.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reiterated the US stance on the resolution, expressing concerns that its adoption could disrupt ongoing negotiations involving the US, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar. These negotiations are focused on brokering a pause in the conflict and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"Any action this council takes right now should help, not hinder these sensitive and ongoing negotiations," Thomas-Greenfield stated before the vote. She emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement that ensures the release of hostages and contributes to a durable peace in the region.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The U.S. envoy argued that demanding an immediate ceasefire without addressing key issues, such as the release of hostages by Hamas, could potentially prolong the conflict between Hamas and Israel, rather than facilitating a lasting resolution.