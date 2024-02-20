In a statement on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson shed light on the ongoing combat operations conducted by the paratrooper brigade's combat team in western Khan Yunis, accusing Hamas of exploiting civilian spaces for military purposes.

According to the IDF, the paratrooper brigade's combat team has been actively engaged in targeting terrorist elements, employing precise sniper fire and close-quarters combat techniques to neutralize threats in the area.

Last week, a significant cache of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, grenades, RPGs, and ammunition, was discovered in a building adjacent to a United Nations school.

This school, intended as a humanitarian shelter, was exploited by Hamas militants, who utilized a breach in the wall to access the weapons stash and launch attacks against IDF forces, according to an army statement.

IDF Spokesperson

Additionally, the IDF uncovered numerous weapons, ammunition, and Hamas military gear in nearby buildings, including the residence of a high-ranking Hamas official responsible for the anti-tank system in Khan Yunis.

Despite the inherent risks, the paratrooper brigade prioritized the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone to ensure their safety.

IDF Spokesperson

During the operation, approximately 60 terrorists attempting to evade capture sought refuge in the school adjacent to Hussim.

Exploiting the humanitarian evacuation efforts, these terrorists were apprehended by IDF forces and subsequently transferred for further investigation.