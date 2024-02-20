Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant embarked on visits to military installations on Tuesday, delivering unequivocal messages regarding Israel's dedication to security imperatives.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to the "Sky Rider" unit at the Zikim base provided a poignant backdrop for his direct engagement with frontline fighters.

Against the backdrop of ongoing surveillance operations over the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu's words reverberated with conviction: "We are committed to continuing the war until we achieve all of its goals." He underscored Israel's refusal to capitulate to any form of pressure, be it domestic or international, emphasizing the non-negotiable nature of the nation's objectives, including the elimination of Hamas and the safe return of all abductees.

Simultaneously, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's visit to the "Tal Shemayim" air force base in the north exemplified Israel's readiness to confront multifaceted threats. Extolling the soldiers for their unwavering dedication, Galant accentuated the collapse of Hezbollah's strategic calculations in the face of Israeli military prowess. "Your mission, alongside the entire IDF apparatus, is to ensure daily victories," Galant articulated, acknowledging the contingent preparedness for potential future adversities.

These visits are a reaffirmation of Israel's stance amidst deliberations within the UN Security Council. The draft resolution, which called for an urgent cessation of hostilities, received significant support from council members, with 13 nations voting in favor. However, Britain opted to abstain from the vote, and the U.S. exercised its veto power, preventing the resolution from passing.