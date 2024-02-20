Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday that Hamas has confirmed receiving medications intended for the Israeli hostages in Gaza and has commenced their distribution.

This development follows Qatar's mid-January announcement of successfully brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas to deliver medications to specific hostages and medical supplies to Gazan civilians.

Despite Qatar's assertion, there has been no independent confirmation that the hostages have indeed received the medications. The absence of proof of delivery was noted by a diplomat familiar with the negotiations, who indicated that such verification was not part of the agreement terms.

Nevertheless, the diplomat highlighted Hamas's interest in maintaining the hostages' well-being, as they hold strategic value to the group.

The absence of confirmation has led to concerns raised by the families of some hostages, who reported that their loved ones had not received the medications.

However, it's suggested that this discrepancy may stem from the hostages not being on the list of recipients initially earmarked to receive the medications.

Earlier reports revealed an independent initiative by several hostage families who managed to smuggle medications into Gaza for their relatives in November.

Recent discoveries by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of multiple shipments of medicine labeled with hostages' names raise further questions about the delivery process.