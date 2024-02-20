“The IDF is not killing at will and is not committing genocide,” says army Chief

Amidst the fifth month of intense warfare against Hamas, Halevi sought to dispel notions of indiscriminate violence, revenge-driven tactics, and allegations of genocide.

"The army is not killing at will," Halevi affirmed, emphasizing that Israel's military operations are rooted in a sense of justice and a commitment to a long and arduous struggle against terrorism.

He emphasized the significance of each move and success in achieving the war's objectives, calling for determination and professionalism from the troops.

The letter comes as Israel pursues a comprehensive campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas's military infrastructure and governance capabilities, with a focus on the safe return of hostages, some 134 of whom remain in captivity.

"We act as human beings and, unlike our enemy, we retain our humanity," he asserted, urging soldiers to exercise caution and restraint, to differentiate between terrorists and non-combatants, and to refrain from unnecessary use of force. He also admonished against looting or filming revenge videos, affirming the ethical standards expected of Israeli soldiers.

Halevi's remarks follow recent controversies, including the publication of photos and videos depicting Israeli soldiers engaging in derogatory behavior towards Palestinians, damaging civilian property, and exhibiting callousness. While the IDF condemned such actions as "deplorable," Halevi sought to distance the army from such behavior, reaffirming its commitment to the principles of respect and restraint.

IDF Spokesperson

The chief of staff also addressed the accusations leveled against Israel in international forums, including the International Court of Justice in The Hague, regarding allegations of genocide and apartheid. "We are not killing, taking revenge, or committing genocide," Halevi emphasized, asserting Israel's pursuit of victory against a ruthless adversary while upholding moral standards.