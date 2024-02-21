IDF announces death of a soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 237

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning the name of one fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 237.

Staff Sergeant Avraham Wovagen, 21-years-old, from Netanya, was a fighter in the 932 Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF also stated that a second fighter from the 932th Battalion and a reserve soldier in the 636th Battalion 636 of Brigade 877, were seriously wounded in the battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a fighter in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade was seriously wounded in a separate battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old Staff Sergeant Maoz Morell from Talom died from wounds sustained fighting in the southern Gaza Strip. And the day prior, the 20-year-old Staff Sergeant Simon Shlomov from Kiryat Bialik was killed fighting in the south.

