The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Tuesday targeted a M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier, the United States Central Command reported. The ship was carrying humanitarian aid the port of Aden in Yemen as it had done 11 times in the past five years.

Later on Wednesday, the British maritime agency UKMTO reported heightened uncrewed aerial systems activity off Yemen's coast in the Red Sea.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war