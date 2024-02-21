6 killed in targeted strike on vehicle in central Gaza - report | LIVE UPDATES
An Israeli delegation is reportedly headed to Cairo for talks, as negotiations for a hostage release show signs of progress
The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Tuesday targeted a M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier, the United States Central Command reported. The ship was carrying humanitarian aid the port of Aden in Yemen as it had done 11 times in the past five years.
Later on Wednesday, the British maritime agency UKMTO reported heightened uncrewed aerial systems activity off Yemen's coast in the Red Sea.
"Israel doing everything possible to secure the immediate release of hostages"
Following the report that an Israeli delegation is heading to Cairo, where a Palestinian delegation led by Ismail Haniyeh is currently engaged in negotiations, and Israeli official told i24NEWS they had "no comment" at this time. They added that Israel is doing everything possible to secure the immediate release of the remaining hostages.
6 killed in targeted strike on vehicle in central Gaza - report
Iranian official reportedly targeted in Damascus airstrike, 2 said to be killed
Israeli delegation to arrive in Cairo in the coming hours - source cited by Saudi newspaper A-Sharq
According to the report, "progress has been made in discussions between Egypt and Hamas regarding the agreement." It is said that "Hamas has softened its positions and Egypt is also working to obtain similar flexibility with the Israeli delegation."
Initial reports from Syria of airstrike in Damascus area
Iran accuses Israel of being behind 'conspiracy' against its gas pipelines - Tasnim news agency