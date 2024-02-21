'No room for denial or disregard': Rape Center compiles detailed report on brutal Oct 7 attacks

Warning: The following contains descriptions of sexual violence. Reader discretion advised.

A report compiled by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) on the systemic and sadistic sexual violence committed during and after the Hamas-led October 7 attack, described as leaving “no room for denial or disregard,” was sent to decision-makers at the United Nations.

Yiffit Iliaguiav, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Based on confidential and public testimonies, eye-witness accounts, as well as interviews with victims, first responders and witnesses, the first in-depth official study analyzed the available evidence to determine that sexual violence occurred “in a systematic manner” on October 7 and later in captivity.

The study determined it was not a "mishap" or sporadic cases of bad apples, but evidence pointed to a strategy for systematic, intentional, and extremely cruel sexual abuse that indicated such crimes were committed on a large scale.

“The terrorist organization Hamas chose to harm Israel strategically in two clear ways – kidnapping citizens and committing sadistic sexual crimes,” the ARCCI's Executive Director, Orit Sulitzeanu, stated. “Silence will be remembered as a historical stain on those who chose to remain silent and deny the sexual crimes committed by Hamas."

AP

"The analysis of the information shows that sexual and gender-based injuries occurred, in a systematic manner, in all types of arenas where the October 7 massacre took place, as well as in captivity," the report stated.

Cases from the Supernova musical festival, Kibbutz communities, army bases, and from captivity were provided. Most were killed afterward and some during the act of rape.

Whether in a family home or at the music festival, the Hamas-led terrorists forced families and friends to watch their loved ones be raped and sexually assaulted at gunpoint, both women and girls, as well as men and boys.

In some cases genitals were mutilated beyond recognition or penetrated with weapons. In at least one case, a knife was found still inside the genital organ of a victim from a Kibbutz.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The first report by the ARCCI pointed out its limitations to provide the full numerical extent of sexual violence during and after the Hamas-led attack, due in part to most of the victims being killed and others still in captivity, “making their full extent unknown and possibly unknowable.”

“As the scars in our hearts refuse to heal, and the souls of our sisters and brothers cry out to us from the depths of the earth, a significant portion of those we considered partners responded in silence and denial of these horrors,” the report’s authors, Dr. Carmit Klar-Chalamish and Noga Berger, concluded. “We call on you to raise your voices and not allow the cries of these victims to fade away.”