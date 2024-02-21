Israeli official to i24NEWS: No softening in Hamas stance yet, downplays reports of 'breakthrough'

Hostage and ceasefire negotiations heated up on Wednesday morning, with reports on an Israeli delegation being sent to Cairo for talks with mediators, as well as a potential new summit in Paris to outline a framework.

An Israeli official involved in the negotiations for a hostage release deal told i24NEWS, "unless something significant has changed since last night to this morning I would be very cautious (about a breakthrough). If we await a softening of Hamas' stance, I don't believe we are there yet."

Asked by i24NEWS if there is any reason for optimism expressed by Egypt he replied, "I'm completely unsure.” A report by Asharq Al-Awsat indicated a delegation from Israel was set to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday, writing that "progress has been made in discussions between Egypt and Hamas regarding the agreement."

The Israeli official estimated that Israel will send a delegation to Cairo - as it "looks to do everything possible to reach a deal", but said demands were presented that in the latest talks which Israel could not agree to, furthermore it did not pass through Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

"We must be cautious, Egypt has an interest in presenting a positive display of advancement in talks,” the Israeli official speaking to i24NEWS concluded.

At the same time, Israel was reportedly deliberating whether another delegation would be sent to a new summit in Paris, that would be held on Friday, to discuss a framework outline on the hostage deal. Accordingly, the decision will depend on the assessment of the Egyptian mediators after meeting with Hamas representatives in recent days.