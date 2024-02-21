'Hamas must be finished, there's no alternative' says the Green Prince on solidarity visit

"I saw the massacre footage, which changed my life."

As someone who knows Hamas ideology probably better than anyone, and has witnessed Hamas brutality firsthand, Museb Hassan Yousef could believe the level of violence he saw in the videos from the massacre.

It was his experience in Israeli prison where he saw Hamas torturing fellow prisoners for supposed collaboration with Israel which turned Museb from the heir to one of the organization's top leaders in the West Bank, into "The Green Prince," one of the Shin Bet's most valuable assets ever.

For ten years, Museb risked his life in order to pass intelligence to the Israeli security service, preventing dozens of terror attacks and saving countless lives. When the deception of his family was finally revealed, Museb was already abroad, in the safety of the United States.

Now, Museb has made a rare visit to Israel to speak out on behalf of the Jewish State in bringing Hamas's crimes to the international stage.

"It's very personal. I was very angry, and I'm still angry. For many years I spared my father. For many years I made justifications, I saved his life — and it was a mistake!"

Museb says of his father, "He's insisting in staying in this sick ideology. I need to take him and stick his head in the blood of the massacre."

Speaking of Hamas military chief Yahye Sinwar, known as the "Butcher of Khan Yunis," Museb recounts how he brutalized his fellow Palestinians, strangling and even beheading them, calling him a "self-deluded psychopath, dangerous criminal."

Explaining the terror group's ideology, he says "Hamas doesn't even know what goal they have, because their goal is not in this life. Hamas does not believe in this life, hence they want to kill and then get killed. After being killed in the name of Allah, they are rewarded in the afterlife."

"Their ideology sees the Jewish people as inferior, sees them as the enemies of Allah. In fact, killing Jewish people is considered an act of worship."

"There's no chance for peace with Hamas, Hamas must be finished. That's it — there's no alternative option."

Museb visited Khan Yunis in south Gaza, publishing a video from the entrance to a tunnel built underneath a school. Museb wished to clarify that standing with Israel did not mean he was turning against innocent Palestinians in Gaza, although he adds the vast majority of them are complicit with Hamas, most of all by "failing their moral responsibility to condemn them."