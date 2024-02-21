France has confirmed that some 45 of the hostages held in Gaza have received the medications that were sent to them.

This confirmation comes in the wake of Qatar's assertions on Tuesday, which stated that Hamas had initiated the distribution of medication to the hostages.

The announcement was further reinforced by a press release from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters, indicating that forty-five hostages have received their medications. The statement expressed gratitude towards President Emmanuel Macron of France for his proactive involvement in facilitating this process through Qatar.

"We wish to personally thank President Emmanuel Macron of France for his meaningful initiative and involvement in facilitating this process through Qatar," the statement read.

"We anxiously followed this effort and are grateful for the compassion and humanity displayed by President Macron on this issue. France is a true friend to the families of the hostages, and we will not forget their support in this matter."