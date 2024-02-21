IDF destroys of another tunnel in Gaza used by Hamas officials

The IDF spokesperson announced the destruction of another tunnel used by senior Hamas officials and the elimination of terrorists in face-to-face battles, providing documentation of the activities of the Yehlam unit fighters in the Gaza Strip.

Throughout the duration of the conflict, the Yehlam unit has been engaged in operations both above and below ground in the Gaza Strip.

Focusing on dismantling the tunnel network, a key component of Hamas's operational strategy, the unit has targeted the organization's essential and strategic centers.

This led to the revelation of the strategic tunnels in Khan Yunis utilized by Hamas's high command. Now, the IDF has disclosed the destruction of another tunnel route used by senior Hamas officials.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1760329838911508499 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Yehlam forces, alongside other units under Division 98's command, conducted a raid on the underground route in the Khan Yunis area. Upon entry, fighters encountered obstacles and roadblocks set up by terrorists to impede their progress. Overcoming these barriers, the forces engaged in face-to-face battles with terrorists found within the tunnel, utilizing specialized means. According to the IDF Spokesperson the tunnel was thoroughly investigated, revealing intelligence, living quarters, and infrastructure.

IDF Spokesperson

The tunnel, spanning over a kilometer in length and requiring significant financial investment, is part of a strategic and extensive underground network situated beneath Khan Yunis, extensively utilized by Hamas.