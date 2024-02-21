Benny Gantz: "Early signs of progress" in hostage deal negotiations

Addressing reporters in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz provided an update on the ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages held since the October 7 attack, stating, "There are early signs that suggest progress."

Gantz expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of reaching a new agreement for their release.

Gantz reiterated Israel's unwavering commitment to bringing the hostages home, asserting, "We will not neglect any opportunity to bring the [hostages] home." He emphasized that no effort will be spared in ensuring the safe return of the captives.

His remarks come after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision not to send an Israeli delegation to resume talks in Cairo last week, which caused frustration among members of the security cabinet, including Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot of the Blue and White party.

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

Regarding the impending start of Ramadan, Gantz emphasized Israel's readiness to escalate its offensive in Rafah if a hostage deal is not reached before the Muslim holy month begins.

Clarifying Israel's position on Israeli Arab access to the Temple Mount during Ramadan, Gantz stated, "The security cabinet was considering limiting access only for certain people considered dangerous." He underscored the need for security measures while opposing overly restrictive policies proposed by certain individuals.

JAMAL AWAD / FLASH90

Reports indicate that Israel is preparing to participate in a high-level summit in Paris on Friday, aimed at advancing efforts to secure a comprehensive hostage deal.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has previously criticized Hamas's demands as unrealistic and unrelated to the Gaza conflict, echoing similar sentiments expressed by US President Joe Biden.