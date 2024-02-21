IDF program aims to replace Hamas governance in Gaza City - report

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are pushing forward with plans to establish a local Palestinian governing body in Gaza City's Zeitun neighborhood, with the aim of replacing Hamas rule, according to a report by Channel 12.

The report revealed that Zeitun has been selected as a pilot program for this initiative. Channel 12 reported that IDF officials have already held meetings with a group of unnamed Palestinian community leaders who will be entrusted with governing the area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed Israel's desire to see local Palestinian community leaders, unaffiliated with either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority (PA), take charge of Gaza's governance post-war.

However, analysts argue that Palestinian leaders openly cooperating with Israel would risk delegitimization and potentially endanger their lives.

Recent international reports have suggested discussions between the United States and Arab allies, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar, about the potential formation of a post-war Arab coalition to temporarily govern Gaza. However, these plans have yet to gain significant traction, as reported by Arab media outlets.