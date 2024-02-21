Hamas signals flexibility on key demands as negotiations intensify

Hamas has reportedly shown signs of flexibility on two of its main demands, raising hopes for progress in ongoing negotiations to end the conflict.

According to diplomatic sources, Qatar and Egypt conveyed a message to Israel indicating Hamas's willingness to relax its stance on ending the war and releasing prisoners.

The shift in Hamas's position, although not an immediate breakthrough, marks the beginning of what is expected to be an intense period of negotiations. Unlike previous negotiations, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot are actively involved in decision-making regarding the hostage deal and future discussions.

Sources close to the matter have revealed that the parties involved have set a three-week deadline to reach an agreement, coinciding with the start of the month of Ramadan. This timeline is seen as crucial for all parties to find common ground and avoid potential escalations. Hamas's willingness to avoid an operation in Rafah during Ramadan and Israel's desire to secure the release of hostages are among the driving factors behind the urgency to reach a resolution.

However, Israeli officials remain resolute that failure to reach an agreement will not deter them from addressing the threat posed by Hamas. A cabinet member emphasized that Israeli forces will continue to combat Hamas until the threat is eliminated, regardless of the outcome of negotiations.

Furthermore, Hamas leaders in Gaza have indicated a willingness to compromise on key demands, including the number of security prisoners to be released by Israel and the international guarantees sought for the reconstruction of the Strip. This newfound flexibility signals a potential breakthrough in the negotiations, although challenges and uncertainties persist.