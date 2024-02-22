IDF confirms Arrow intercepted aerial target in Red Sea, before entering Israel | LIVE UPDATES
A 'launch' was en route to Israel, but the Aerial Defense System intercepted it before crossing into Israeli territory or posing a threat to civilians
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the Aerial Defense System "Arrow" intercepted an unspecified launch identified in the area of the Red Sea, en route to Israel, but did not cross into Israeli territory or pose a threat to civilians.
Intercepted missile over Red Sea area was launched from Yemen - report
The "Arrow" interception over the Red Sea area was a missile launched from Yemen, security sources told Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
IDF confirms 'Arrow' interception over the Red Sea area
"Following the report regarding sirens that sounded in the city of Eilat, the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a launch which was identified in the area of the Red Sea and was en route to Israel," the IDF said in a statement.
"The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians. The sirens were sounded according to policy," it concluded.
Eilat residents report aerial interception in the sky over Red Sea area
Rocket alert sirens sound in Eilat, southern Israel