U.S. intelligence reports on likelihood of Israeli claims of UNRWA ties with Hamas

A new U.S. intelligence report reveals varying levels of credibility regarding Israeli claims of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff involvement in Hamas activities, according to Wall Street Journal sources familiar with the document.

The report suggests that while some UNRWA employees may have participated in Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israel, the U.S. cannot independently verify Israeli assertions regarding a broader scope of UNRWA staff members having links to militant groups.

Last month, funding for UNRWA was suspended by the U.S. and other Western nations after Israel presented evidence suggesting that at least 12 UNRWA employees were connected to the Hamas attack that sparked the conflict in Gaza.

According to Israeli intelligence, approximately 10 percent of UNRWA workers were found to have affiliations, often political, with Hamas. However, the number directly linked to the militant wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad was much smaller. UNRWA employs around 12,000 individuals in Gaza.

These allegations and the subsequent reduction in donations have cast uncertainty over the future of UNRWA, a critical lifeline providing aid to Palestinians amidst the devastation of the conflict. The war has claimed the lives of over 29,000 people, predominantly civilians, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces

The U.S. intelligence assessment, completed last week, acknowledges the plausibility of some UNRWA staff members’ involvement in the October 7 attack, but it offers a more cautious evaluation compared to public statements made by U.S. and Israeli officials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Israel’s claims as “highly credible” while emphasizing UNRWA’s crucial humanitarian role. However, the report underscores the U.S.’s inability to independently verify the allegations due to limited access to Israeli intelligence.

IDF

Furthermore, the report highlights Israel’s historical antagonism towards UNRWA, suggesting a bias that could distort assessments of the agency.

In response to the allegations, UNRWA took immediate action by terminating the employees implicated in the attack and initiating its own investigation. UNRWA officials have questioned the methodology behind Israel’s claims and the accuracy of the provided data.

The U.S. assessment also acknowledges the complex reality of UNRWA's operations in Gaza, where interaction with Hamas is inevitable for humanitarian relief efforts. However, it stops short of accusing the agency of collaboration with the terrorist group.

IDF

While Israel has intensified its accusations against UNRWA, alleging widespread infiltration by Hamas, UNRWA says it maintains its commitment to neutrality and humanitarian principles.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

However, deteriorating social order in Gaza has hindered aid distribution, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

As diplomatic efforts to address the situation unfold, the U.S. is pushing for investigations into UNRWA personnel directly implicated in the October 7 attack and measures to safeguard the agency’s neutrality.